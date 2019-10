Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Police said a pedestrian stabbed a driver in Sunset Park, threatening to kill the 54-year-old who stop his car close to the pedestrian as he was crossing 9th Avenue at 39th Street.

Words were exchanged. But things quickly escalated from there.

The driver pulled a hat from his trunk and the pedestrian allegedly pulled a knife.

After stabbing the driver, the pedestrian was last seen jumping the turnstile at the D train station near the scene.