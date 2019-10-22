Parking fees at NJ’s American Dream ranging from free to $30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Fees to park at the new American Dream Mall after it opens on Friday will cost as much as $30 depending on the time and date.

Parking for less than 30 minutes is free, but after that fees start at $3 for up to three hours and go up from there. Parking for over 8 hours or all day is $24. But if MetLife Stadium is hosting an event, such as a concert or a Giants or Jets game, parking will automatically cost $30.

"I’d rather go to Paramus mall," said one driver. "$24 is outrageous."

Attractions include an ice rink, water park and an indoor ski slope. There are also hundreds of shops and restaurants are set to open in phases over the course of the next few months.

Tickets are already sold out to the Nickelodeon theme park, which opens on Friday. Prices to get in range from about $39.99 to $49.99 per person.

Parking this weekend will be free.