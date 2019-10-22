NYC DOT worker fatally ran over by co-worker on Upper East Side: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE — An employee for the Department of Transportation was killed when he was accidentally struck and run over by a colleague driving a truck near Gracie Mansion in Upper Manhattan early Tuesday, police said.

According to the FDNY, a call came in just after 1 a.m. for a person struck on East 88th Street, between York and East End avenues, less than a block from Gracie Mansion.

According to police, the 44-year-old DOT worker was struck and ran over when his DOT coworker driving a truck accidentally backed over him.

"I was woken up by some frantic screaming," an eyewitness who only identified himself as Mark to PIX11 News said Tuesday. "People screaming 'no, stop,' 'back up, stop.' When I went to look to the window and it appeared across the street that one of the workers, the road pavers, was crushed by a dump truck," the witness continued.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities confirmed.

Work immediately stopped and footage showed fellow city workers placing candles and flowers at makeshift memorial for the man who was killed.

The DOT is currently paving East 88th Street, near the entrance of Gracie Mansion.

There are no arrests at this time.

PIX11 has reached out to the DOT for comment and is still waiting to hear back at this time.