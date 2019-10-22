Midday with Muller: DOT worker run over, killed overnight; more potential bus route changes

Posted 1:19 PM, October 22, 2019, by

A DOT employee was killed when he was run over by a colleague driving a truck near Gracie Mansion overnight. Anthony DiLorenzo reports with what we know this afternoon. Plus, more changes could be in store for NYC bus routes. Watch Midday with Muller now.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.