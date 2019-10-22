Man walks up to 68-year-old woman, punches her in the face: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Police are looking for a man who walked right up to a 68-year-old woman who has a cane and punched her in the face.

Authorities say this occurred at 5:15 a.m. on October 12 in the vicinity of 137th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. The victim was standing in front of her residence when an unidentified man punched her on the left side of her head. There was no exchange or interaction prior to the assault.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem with pain and a laceration to her left ear.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.