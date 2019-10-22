Man sought for forcible touching of 14-year-old girl: police

EAST HARLEM — A man is wanted for questioning in connection to the forcible touching of a 14-year-old girl in East Harlem, according to police.

The incident was reported on September 16 at 8 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was standing inside a southbound 5 train when an unidentified man standing behind her rubbed his midsection on her side, police said. The suspect proceeded to grab her thigh and attempted to lift her skirt.

The victim screamed and the male fled the station at 125th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.