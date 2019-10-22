Man robbed while getting a haircut at Brooklyn barbershop

A man was seen on surveillance footage pointing a gun at a man while he was getting a haircut at a Brooklyn barbershop Oct. 14, 2019.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man was robbed at gunpoint while he was getting a haircut at a Brooklyn barbershop, police said.

As the 30-year-old victim was getting a haircut inside a barbershop along Maujer Street on Oct. 14, a man with a firearm demanded his property, authorities said.

The victim complied, and the suspect fled with $350, a credit card and a cellphone, police said.

No injuries were reported.

According to police,  the incident looked like “a crime of opportunity,” and picked the victim, who was seen driving to the barbershop in a nice vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows the moment the suspect holds a firearm to the victim’s neck as he sat in the barber’s chair.

