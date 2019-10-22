Man in custody after attempting to douse himself in substance: police

Posted 5:43 PM, October 22, 2019, by

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they’ve taken an emotionally disturbed man into custody after he appeared to pour a suspicious liquid, possibly gasoline, onto himself near the World Trade Center.

Police say the man was apprehended in connection with a report of a suspicious package around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday near West and Vesey streets in Manhattan.

The package was deemed safe, but they’re still working to determine the type of liquid the man poured on himself.

The incident drew a heavy police presence to the World Trade Center site and prompted the closure of nearby roads, snarling rush-hour traffic.

Authorities are hypervigilant about security in the area, which teems with workers heading to the rebuilt office building complex, tourists visiting the 9/11 memorial and commuters using a major transportation hub.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.