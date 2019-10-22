Man crashes while driving away after being shot multiple times in Queens: police

WOODHAVEN, Queens — After being shot multiple times, a man hopped into a car to drive away and ended up crashing into a parked vehicle on a Queens street early Tuesday, police said.

According to authorities, the man was shot four times before he got into a car and drove down 76th Street, near Atlantic Avenue, in the Woodhaven neighborhood.

Midway down the block, however, the man crashed into a parked car, police said.

After crashing, the wounded man got out of the car and walked the rest of the way to Atlantic Avenue, according to officials.

From here, the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

