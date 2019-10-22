Man accused of running over wife, attacking her with machete charged with murder: DA

THE BRONX — A Bronx man accused of running over his estranged wife with a car and attacking her with a machete was charged with murder Tuesday, according to the Bronx DA.

Victor Mateo, 63, of Yonkers, who is also a Bronx pastor, is accused of running over his estranged wife with a car and stabbing her with a machete in front of her two grandchildren on a Bronx street. He was arraigned on charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials said Mateo fled the scene in his wife’s vehicle; he was found in Hazelton, Pennsylvania and arrested on Oct. 10.

“The defendant cruelly attacked his wife, from whom he had been estranged for approximately a month, in front her two young grandchildren,” said Bronx DA Darcel Clark.

“The defendant allegedly struck her with his own vehicle, then ran her over with her car, and stabbed her with a machete. We will pursue justice for the victim, as well as her family members who have been deeply traumatized by the terrible attack.”

He is due back in court in January 2020.