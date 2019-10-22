Lower East Side will test new nightlife regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Have a good time in the city but remember some people are trying to sleep.

City officials, business owners and neighbors announced a new approach to traffic, noise and garbage for a Lower East Side neighborhood that has a lot of late night establishments.

“The world loves New York nightlife, but we also have to take care of the New Yorkers who live where others play,” said Mayor de Blasio. “We are creating cleaner, quieter streets to improve quality of life while ensuring bars, restaurants and clubs can thrive.”

The focus area is a six block section of the Lower East Side between Delancy and Houston along Ludlow and Orchard Streets in Manhattan. It could be expanded to other areas.

“Nightlife is vital to New York City’s local culture and global identity,” said Ariel Palitz, Senior Executive Director for the Office of Nightlife. “The Lower East Side is one of the city’s most vibrant and social neighborhoods. This plan coordinates City services to support our thriving nightlife and respond to the needs of the residential community, to ensure that nightlife is fair and works for everyone.”

A news release from the Mayor’s office says The Lower East Side Late-Night Quality of Life Improvement Plan was designed with input of residents, business owners, workers, and local officials.

New parking regulations to ease traffic congestion and reduce noise

DOT is implementing a “No Standing” rule from midnight to 6 AM on the west side of the streets and 7 PM to 7 AM on the east side of streets, seven days a week

Removing standing vehicles overnight eases congestion, honking and other noise

New litter removal schedule coordinated with bar closing times for more efficient cleaning and additional street cleaning

To more efficiently clean neighborhood streets, DSNY street sweepers will now operate between 3 and 6 A.M.

The prior schedule from midnight to 3 a.m. was less efficient, as many businesses were still open and patrons were still out

The Business Improvement District (BID), the Lower East Side Partnership, will provide 200 hours of street cleaning services a week, seven days a week

Council Member Margaret Chin has allocated $40,000 in capital funds to LES Partnership to purchase a power washer truck

Increased enforcement of for-hire vehicles

TLC will increase enforcement patrols to crack down on unlicensed for-hire vehicles double parking and making unauthorized pickups

A 10-person team of TLC officers and supervisors will conduct random patrols between 11pm and 3am at least once every Friday and Saturday night

Mayor’s Office of Nightlife “Night Owl” etiquette campaign urging patrons to be more considerate