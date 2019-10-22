Lori Loughlin, other parents in college admissions scam indicted on new bribery charge

NEW YORK — Parents who have pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scam, including Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, now face an additional bribery charge, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Eleven parents — Gamal Abdelaziz, Diane Blake, Todd Blake, Giannulli, Elisabeth Kimmell, Loughlin, William McGlashan Jr., Marci Palatella, John Wilson, Homayoun Zadeh, and Robert Zangrillo — were charged in a superseding indictment with conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, prosecutors said.

In addition, seven college coaches and test administrators who have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering charges now face new charges.