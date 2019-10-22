Heavy rain to make for messy evening commute Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Keep your umbrellas handy! The sun didn’t stay too long, and heavy rain is expected to cause a messy Tuesday evening commute.

A cold front will continue to move toward the area bringing unsettled weather to the tri-state area. The day started of cloudy, with drizzles and light rain, but scattered showers and heavier rain are possible during the evening rush hour.

Wind gusts will be anywhere between 20 to 25mph, so you'll also need to hold onto your umbrellas.

The high temperature will be 60 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Don’t worry, though. Skies are expected to clear by early Wednesday. The sun makes a return and we'll see seasonable temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be sunny and continued pleasant as high pressure will center itself over the region. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-60s for much of the area.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds later in the day as a front will work its way into the area. The high temperature will be 66 in the city. Mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers as a cold front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 61 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the upper 50s for much of the area.

PIX11 weather producer Joe Punday contributed to this report.