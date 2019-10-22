Harlem renaissance, legacy of hip hop, Queens-born journalist Gwen Ifill honored on new stamps

NEW YORK — Chances are, you aren’t licking and stamping as many envelopes these days. But when you do send an occasional birthday card or the rare check for a bill that you can’t pay online, the stamp you place in the upper right corner could feature a piece of New York history.

Voices of the Harlem Renaissance (U.S. Postal Service)

The U.S. Postal Service announced new Forever stamps set to launch in 2020. The program includes a collection commemorating the Harlem Renaissance, said to “celebrate one of the great artistic and literary movements in American history…which firmly established African Americans as a vital force in literature and the arts,” the Postal Service said Tuesday.

A collection of hip hop stamps will feature “photographs taken by Cade Martin that depict four elements of hip hop: MCing (rapping), b-boying (breakdancing), DJing and graffiti art.”

Gwen Ifill (U.S. Postal Service).

And a Forever stamp — the 43rd in the Black Heritage series — honors trailblazing journalist Gwen Ifill. One of the nation’s most esteemed journalists, Ifill was a longtime anchor and moderator for PBS; she was born in Queens. She died in 2016.

The full list of stamps, including ones honoring golfer Arnold Palmer and commemorating the 19th Amendment, is available here.

