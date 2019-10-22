Group sought in series of armed robberies in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Authorities are looking for a group of men accused of robbing several businesses in Brooklyn within the past two months.

Police responded to at least five incidents between Sept. 19 and Oct. 19 throughout Brooklyn.

During each incident, armed men would enter businesses and demand property from store employees, according to police.

The suspected robbers got away with over $60,000 worth of cash and valuables.

Police responded to the following incidents:

Sept. 19: A 44-year-old employee was in the back office of the Clean City Laundry at Bushwick Avenue counting money when two armed men entered and demanded property. The victim complied, and the men removed $5,800 and a cellphone.

Sept. 23: Two armed men entered a Metro PCS store on Fulton Street and ordered three employees to put objects into their bag. The employees were then forced into the bathroom, police said. The men fled with an undetermined amount of electronics.

Sept. 27: Two men entered a T-Mobile store on Kings Highway and displayed a firearm. They ordered three store employees and five customers to get on the floor before forcing them into a back room. The suspects fled with about $900, nine cell phones and two pairs of airpods.

Oct. 5: Three men entered the La Casa De Oro Jewelry store on Graham Avenue and displayed a firearm as they demanded property. They forced four employees and one customer to the back of the location before they got away with $4,000 and $50,000 worth of jewelry.

Oct. 19: Four men entered a location along Hanover Place and Fulton street with a firearm. One of the men held the 65-year-old employee at gunpoint while the others proceeded to disclose an undisclosed amount of property.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).