Ex-boyfriend convicted in 2016 killing of correction officer

NEW YORK — A former boyfriend has been convicted of murder in the execution style shooting death of a correction officer in Brooklyn.

Keon Richmond was taken into custody on Dec. 14, 2016, in the shooting death of off-duty correction officer Alastasia Bryan on Dec. 4, 2016, in Brooklyn.

A jury found 37-year-old Keon Richmond guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2016 death of 25-year-old Alastasia Bryan in Bergen Beach on Monday, prosecutors said.

Bryan was sitting in her car outside of her mother’s house about to leave for work at Rikers Island when she was shot five times.

She was struck in the head and torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities say Richmond used a GPS tracking device to record her movements.

He faces up to 40 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced Dec. 4.

