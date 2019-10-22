Employee, customers stop knife-wielding man’s attempted robbery at LI Dunkin’ Donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDFORD, Suffolk County — A Dunkin' Donuts employee foiled an attempted robbery Monday evening.

"He called me the N word and I refused to give him the drawer and I said no you gotta get out of my Dunkin," said 25-year-old Austin Minott. "When I saw him hold the knife to that girl I said nah it's not going to go down like this bro you gotta get out my store bro you gotta get out my store."

Minott had just come back from his break when he encountered the masked robber, who has been identified by police as 61-year-old Frank Annunziata. The suspect allegedly wielded a knife and demanded employees give him money from the cash drawer. Two other female employees, were in the store at the time. One, just 17-years-old, ran to hide in the store's freezer.

Minott recounted the terrifying ordeal to reporters Tuesday. "I kept pushing him, pushing him up to the fridge, the shelves, I was dragging him around, I was holding the knife down as best I could he was trying to stab me in the stomach."

As the altercation spilled into the parking lot, Minott's brother, Leslie Treadwell, happened to be pulling in at the same moment. Treadwell was stopping by to pick up donuts when he saw his brother fighting for his life. Treadwell jumped in and along with another customer, took down the suspect, holding him till police arrived.

Minott credits God and his brother for saving his life. As he wrestled with the suspect, Minott was slashed in both hands, needing 8 stitches at the hospital.

"We don't advocate that people resist during an armed robbery," said Stu Cameron, Chief of Department with Suffolk County Police. "He was heroic that he did but he was injured during this, money can be replaced your life cannot, I'm grateful the good samaritans that came into the store after the altercation ensued was able to assist him so he was not more seriously injured."

Minott lost his younger brother to violence just last month. He said he wasn't going to let it happen to himself or his two young co-workers. Annunziata has an extensive criminal record. Police say he was trying to rob the store for drug money. He has now been charged with attempted robbery and assault.