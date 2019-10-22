East Harlem veteran in NYCHA ‘pays it forward’ to help neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM — An East Harlem veteran who PIX11 helped restore his heat last winter now needs us to come back to his Harlem development.

Not for him, but a grandmother of four who is cold and can’t cook and is fighting for gas and heat service to be restored.

Petty officer William Alvarez says he needs us one more time to come back and make it happen.

Alvarez served in the United States Naval Reserve and now lives in the Jefferson Houses in Harlem. PIX11 helped this hero get his heat restored last winter. Now Alvarez is on a mission to help his neighbor.

Fredrick Blount says it’s his mother that he worries about, 79-year-old Lilian Blount. Blount says his mother has a two big problems, she doesn’t have heat or gas service right now.

“Am I the only one fighting here? Find out something, tell me something. Housing isn’t telling me a though I called. This morning and they have no information,” said Lilian Blount.

A spokesperson for ConEdison says, “We are continuing to check our records regarding this matter. Please contact NYCHA for further information.”

PIX11 is still waiting to hear back from NYCHA.