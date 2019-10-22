Customers restrain knife-wielding man attacking Dunkin’ employee on Long Island: police

MEDFORD, L.I. — Two customers stepped in and restrained a knife-wielding man who injured an employee in an attempted robbery at a Dunkin’ on Long Island Monday evening, police said.

According to authorities, Frank Annunziata Jr., 61, entered the Dunkin’ on Horseblock Road in Medford just before 6 p.m. and threatened an employee with a knife.

When another employee attempted to stop the man, an altercation ensued and the employee was cut on both hands, police said.

Officials said that’s when two good Samaritans intervened and were able to detain the would-be robber until police arrived.

The injured employee was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Annunziata is to be charged with attempted robbery, assault, and also criminal possession of stolen property for an unrelated incident, officials said. He is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.