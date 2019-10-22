Crew member fatally struck by asphalt truck on Long Island: police

Posted 9:18 PM, October 22, 2019, by

FREEPORT, Long Island—A 39-year-old Massapequa man has died after he was struck by an asphalt truck while working, Nassau County Police Department said Tuesday.

The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in Freeport.

According to police,  Charles Grage Jr., who was a member of a road paving crew, was working in the vicinity of Guy Lombardo Avenue and Grant Street when he was accidentally struck by an accompanying 18-wheel asphalt truck causing him to suffer fatal injuries.

Grange Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.