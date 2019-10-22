Crew member fatally struck by asphalt truck on Long Island: police

FREEPORT, Long Island—A 39-year-old Massapequa man has died after he was struck by an asphalt truck while working, Nassau County Police Department said Tuesday.

The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in Freeport.

According to police, Charles Grage Jr., who was a member of a road paving crew, was working in the vicinity of Guy Lombardo Avenue and Grant Street when he was accidentally struck by an accompanying 18-wheel asphalt truck causing him to suffer fatal injuries.

Grange Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing.