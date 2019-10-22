Cops search for man who allegedly threw Molotov cocktail at Manhattan Masonic Lodge

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — Police are looking for the man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a Manhattan building earlier this month.

Authorities responded to the Masonic Lodge on West 24th Street on Oct. 8. Police said a man threw what police are calling an “incendiary device” at the unoccupied building, causing a fire.

Surveillance footage shows the device being thrown at the building and igniting into flames.

The blaze was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

