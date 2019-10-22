City charter school employee charged with rape of 15-year-old student: NYPD

THE BRONX — A New York City charter school employee was arrested Tuesday, accused of raping a 15-year-old student, a police spokesperson confirmed to PIX11, after first being reported in the New York Daily News.

Grace Trinidad, 34, was previously listed online as dean coordinator of discipline at New Visions Advanced Math and Science High School. Her profile has since been removed from the site.

Police said she became close with the teenage boy and eventually invited him to her South Bronx home.

Police said Trinidad and the student kissed and performed oral sex on each other while watching movies.

According to the Daily News, detectives were first alerted to the abuse when the student and another classmate informed the principal of the situation.

Trinidad was arrested at her home Tuesday and charged with rape in the third degree for having sex with a minor, criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child; her arraignment was pending in Bronx Criminal Court Tuesday.

The Daily News reported that he school opened in 2011 and enrolls almost 500 students. New Visions for Public Schools operates eight charter schools in the city, they said.