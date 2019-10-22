Bronx robbery suspects trip over one another while robbing car wash: police

THE BRONX — Police are looking for a couple of men who fell into money, literally.

The incident took place on October 2 at Bedford Car Wash on West Bedford Park Blvd. at 12:20 a.m. A 29-year-old man was working when the unidentified man and woman in possession of a firearm entered the booth and struck the victim in the head. The individuals removed approximately $800 in cash and fled on Jerome Avenue.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition for bruising and swelling to the head.

