Blood donors urgently needed in NY amid critical shortage: Find blood drives near you

NEW YORK — The region’s blood supply has never been lower and blood donors are urgently needed, The New York Blood Center said in a press release Monday.

According to the NYBC, a decline in donors, plus an increased demand for blood, has resulted in the region’s supply reaching critically low levels.

In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Reserves are below that minimum currently, the organization said.

“Blood is perishable so we need to constantly replenish the supply in order to treat trauma victims as well as people suffering from chronic conditions and those undergoing routine surgeries,” said Andrea Cefarelli, Senior Executive Director of Donor Recruitment and Marketing at the NYBC.

“We need to ensure a robust blood supply so we can always stay prepared and keep our city safe,” she added.

It only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can be used to save multiple lives.

Want to donate or help spread the word?

Click here to see all the blood drives across the area happening now through the end of November.