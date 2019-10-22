6-year-old ‘King’ of NYC takes last chemo pill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE — Sitting on his dad’s shoulder at the Crossroads of the World, 6-year-old King Singh truly was one for a day.

King popped in his last chemotherapy pill and showed it sitting on his tongue— then he made it disappear just like his cancer did during the last three and a half years. Everyone on the Times Square steps cheered.

The 6-year-old was was diagnosed at just two-years-old with acute lymphocytic leukemia, blood cancer. He was also diagnosed with a separate rare genetic blood disorder. The combination is often fatal in children.

But King battled, and stayed positive. He often appeared at cancer fundraisers, and modeled for various research and support charities.

“He is the strongest kid that we know,” Mother Sameeza Singh said. “We could not be happier this journey is coming to an end.”

King also made some of NYC’s “finest” allies along the way: members of NYPD Hope. It is a relatively new program where seriously and terminally ill children are welcomed into the NYPD family, becoming honorary members.

“We are the luckiest people in the world to learn the lessons we get from kids like this young warrior,” said Anthony Passaro, the NYPD Officer who helped start Hope.

