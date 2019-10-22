4 wanted in robbery pattern across Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Police are looking to find four men in connection with a series of five robberies across Brooklyn over the past month.

The first incident took place at 12:45 p.m. on September 19 on Bushwick Avenue. A 44-year-old male laundromat employee was in a back office counting money when two armed, unidentified men entered and demanded property. The victim complied and the men took off with $5,800 and a cell phone.

The second incident occurred four days later at 3:05 p.m. on September 23 on Fulton Street at a MetroPCS. Two men armed with firearms entered while three employees were inside working. The men ordered the employees to give up property and made off with an undetermined amount of electronics, while forcing the employees into a bathroom.

On September 27 at 1:37 p.m., another robbery took place on Kings Highway at a T-Mobile outlet. Two men entered, displayed a firearm and demanded three employees and five customers to get on the floor. The men demanded property and fled with approximately $900, nine cell phones and two pairs of airpods.

On October 5 at 2:50 p.m. three men entered La Casa De Oro Jewelry on Graham Avenue. They demanded four employees and one customer to the back of the location. They fled with $4,000 in cash, $50,000 worth of jewelry and a cell phone.

The latest incident took place on October 19 at around 12:22 p.m on Hanover Place. Four men entered with a firearm. One of them held a 65-year-old employee at gunpoint, while two others removed property before fleeing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.