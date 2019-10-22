1 wounded in shooting near high school in Brick Township

BRICK, N.J. — Police in Brick Township are investigating a shooting that wounded one person who ran into a nearby school for help.

A police officer assigned to Brick Memorial High School was there Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m. when a person entered the building for help with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Police did not identify the victim or say whether he or she is a student at the school.

They also did not release the victim’s age. They did say the person was at a hospital “with parents.”

Several township schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution before police began releasing children and staff members.

A police spokesman says the shooting occurred about a quarter-mile from the school.

Additional details were to be released at a late afternoon news conference.

