NEW YORK — The New York Jets take on the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium Monday night.

Superbowl champion and former Jets player Willie Colon weighs in on the big game now that two of the Jets’ key players are back.

Quarterback Sam Darnold will face Tom Brady for the first time this year. Will the Jets be able to pull off a win like they did against the Dallas Cowboys?

Tune in for the pregame on PIX11 at 7:30 p.m. Kick-off starts at 8 p.m.