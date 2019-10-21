Wigs donated to Harlem cancer survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Monday afternoon, a conference room inside Metropolitan Hospital in Harlem was a converted into a celebration of life and healing.

Cancer survivors were honored with cake and hair.

“I feel wonderful. I feel awesome. I’m here. I’m alive,” said Margaret Barreto, a cancer survivor.

Dozens of women from Harlem got free wigs and makeovers at an event called, “Wig it For Cancer.”

“The struggle is real, it’s very real, we all have personal stories. I lost my father to cancer, the presidents’ mother had cancer. We all have stories,” said Debbie Crum Johnson from the non-profit organization called Sistas Fulfilling Dreams.

The organization was created by five female entrepreneurs from Harlem, who donated the wigs to 50 women Monday.

Even the CEO of the hospital has a story.

“I lost my mother to breast cancer, so while she isn’t here physically she is here spiritually,” said Alina Moran, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan.

If you would like to donate to Sistas Fulfilling Dreams check out their fundraising page.