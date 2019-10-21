Three people injured in Flatbush fire: FDNY

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — At least three people were seriously injured in a fire in Flatbush Monday, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

Officials say the call came in at around 3:30 p.m. for a fire at 201 Linden Blvd on the sixth floor of a six story apartment building.

Two people with serious injuries were taken to a local hospital; a third person was taken to a pediatric hospital, officials said.

