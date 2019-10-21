Rockefeller Christmas tree selected from Orange County village

FLORIDA, N.Y. — Christmas is nearly two months away, but the preparations are underway, and Rockefeller Center has picked their tree!

Rockefeller Center revealed that the 2019 Christmas tree will come from the village of Florida in Orange County, New York.

The Norway Spruce will be cut on Nov. 7 and will make its way down to Rockefeller Center on Nov. 9.

Once the tree gets to Manhattan, it will be wrapped with over 50,000 multi-colored, LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star.

The tree will be lit up during a live broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and will be on display until Jan. 17, 2020.