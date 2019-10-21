Passenger in Bronx livery cab stabbed by driver: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Police are investigating a violent encounter between a livery cab driver and his passenger.

This time, the driver is the aggressor, and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The victim — the passenger in the vehicle — told police that he got out of the car in front of a building on Webster Avenue and told the driver he had to go inside to get the money to pay him, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

But the passenger did not make it far.

The incident escalated right in the lobby of the building, with the driver accused of stabbing the victim in the left side of his abdomen; the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The vehicle the man was driving was a white Toyota Camry sedan; he was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

