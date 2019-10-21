Parents call for increased safety measures for school used as early voting site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — Parents are calling for an increase in safety measures after they recently found out a Manhattan elementary school was chosen as an early voting location.

Students and parents found out that P.S. 116 in Kips Bay was chosen to be a designated early voting site earlier this month, and many are expressing their concern for children’s safety.

Co-president of the P.S. 116 PTA Erica Rand Silverman says that the way the school is built, there’s no way to enter the school’s gymnasium, where voting will be held, without walking up stairs that also lead directly to classrooms.

Early voting takes place Oct. 26- Nov. 6, and parents are asking school officials to re-route voters through the school yard since it’s open to be handicap-accessible. That way,

Rand Silverman reiterated the fact that they are not trying to cause problems for voters, but they’re concerned about students’ safety.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the school community's safety is their top priority and they are working with the NYPD to ensure the building is secure during this time.

"We’ve been in ongoing conversations with the Board of Elections about the specific spaces they’ll use for voting in each building, and will be meeting with the principal this week to provide additional support."