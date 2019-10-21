New ‘Cosmic Crisp’ apple comes to grocery stores soon

NEW YORK — International Apple Day is celebrated on Oct. 21.

To celebrate, a new variety of the fruit is set to make its debut at grocery stores: The Cosmic Crisp Apple.

The apple was developed by Washington State University and it gets its name from the starburst-like dots on its skin, which are said to look like distant stars.

The apple is supposed to be a “natural balance of acid and sugar,” which will be perfect for snacking and baking.

Growers have planted about 12 million cosmic crisp apple trees.

You can get your hands on the fruit in December.

For more information on the Cosmic Crisp apple and the brand, click here.