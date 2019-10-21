Monday Night Football: Jets take on the Patriots at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New England Patriots and the New York Jets are meeting for the eighth time on “Monday Night Football.”

New York is ahead 4-3 in the previous meetings.

Tom Brady has New England off to a 6-0 start for the fourth time in team history.

They’ll take on Sam Darnold and the Jets (1-4), who are coming off their first win of the season after the quarterback returned from missing three games with mononucleosis.

Catch the Jets vs. Patriots game on PIX11. The pre-show begins 7:30 p.m. and the kickoff starts at 8 p.m.