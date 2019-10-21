Monday Night Football: Jets take on the Patriots at MetLife Stadium

Posted 11:42 AM, October 21, 2019, by

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New England Patriots and the New York Jets are meeting for the eighth time on “Monday Night Football.”

New York is ahead 4-3 in the previous meetings.

Tom Brady has New England off to a 6-0 start for the fourth time in team history.

They’ll take on Sam Darnold and the Jets (1-4), who are coming off their first win of the season after the quarterback returned from missing three games with mononucleosis.

Catch the Jets vs. Patriots game on PIX11. The pre-show begins 7:30 p.m. and the kickoff starts at 8 p.m.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.