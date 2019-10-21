MoMA reopens to public after renovation, expansion

MANHATTAN — The Museum of Modern Art is now open to the public after a four-month renovation and expansion. 

The museum, also known as MoMA, completed a $450 million renovation that added more than 40,000-square feet dedicated to gallery space.

Leaders of the museum aimed to reimagine ways in which modern and contemporary art can be experienced.

MoMA is known to be one of the most-visited modern art museum in the country.

MoMA members and media had the opportunity to get a sneak peak of the new expansion. 

