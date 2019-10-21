Man in Williamsburg robbed while getting a haircut: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is wanted for a robbery that took place while his victim was getting a haircut, police said.

The incident occurred at 4:35 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 on Maujer Street. A 30-year-old man was getting his hair cut when an unidentified man with a firearm demanded the victim's property. The victim complied and the victim gave up $350, a credit card and cell phone.

The perpetrator fled in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.