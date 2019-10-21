Man follows woman home, kicks down her door in Queens burglary: police

ST. ALBAN’S, Queens — A man followed a woman to her Queens home and kicked and pushed her door open after she’d locked it behind her, police said Monday.

A police spokesperson said the man followed the 50-year-old female victim home in the vicinity of 196th Street and 115th Drive in the St. Alban’s section of Queens on Tuesday. He then kicked and pushed the door open after the woman had locked it, police said.

The woman hid in a room in the home, police said, and the man fled without taking any property.

The suspect is approximately between 18 and 24 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt, dark pants and white sneakers.

