Lori Loughlin’s daughters no longer enrolled at USC, university says

Lori Loughlin’s daughters are no longer enrolled at the University of Southern California, the school said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

“Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled,” the statement from the USC registrar’s office read. “We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were two of the many parents caught up in the college admissions scandal. They are accused of paying $500,000 to a fake charity to get their two daughters accepted into USC, falsely designating them as crew team recruits.

Prosecutors initially charged more than 30 parents with conspiracy fraud in March. Those who fought that charge, including Loughlin and her husband, were then charged with a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in a superseding indictment in April.

The two have pleaded not guilty to both charges.