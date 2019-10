LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Two people were injured, one critically, after a wall collapsed at a Manhattan construction site Monday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to 60 Norfolk St. in the Lower East Side around 10 a.m. about a wall collapse.

Two construction workers were injured, police said. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries, one critical, police said.

