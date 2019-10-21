17-year-old arrested in Rutgers dorm room sex assault: police

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the break-in and sex assault of a sleeping woman on the Livingston campus of Rutgers University.

The suspect’s name is being held due to his age. He has been taken into custody and charged with criminal sexual contact, burglary and juvenile delinquency. Rutgers PD sent out that the juvenile is from nearby South Brunswick.

The incident was reported Sunday morning at 7:40 a.m. The victim told police the suspect gained entry into her unsecured dorm room and made unwanted sexual contact with the victim while she was sleeping. When the victim woke up, the perpetrator immediately fled the area on foot.

He was charged following an investigation by Detective Sergeant Carlos Rodriguez of the Rutgers Police Department and Detective Julissa Alvarado of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Rodriguez at (732) 932-7211 or Detective Alvarado at (732) 745-3711.

The Rutgers University Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the Rutgers Police Department Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.