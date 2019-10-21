1 dead after vehicle crashes into sanitation truck, catches fire in Brooklyn: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man was killed after he struck a parked sanitation truck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said.

Police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity of Cozine and Montauk avenues around 9 p.m. and 22-year-old Zackariah Johnson unconscious and unresponsive, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigation determined the vehicle Toyota Camry Johnson was in was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it veered into the westbound lane, striking a parked Department of Sanitation truck, authorities said.

The Camry then caught fire, and Johnson was extricated by a passerby, authorities said.