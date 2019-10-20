Video: Group beats man on Harlem street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police released surveillance video Sunday of a man beaten on a Harlem street.

The 43-year-old victim was on West 135th Street near Malcolm X. Boulevard early on Sept 26 when a group of people punched and kicked him, police officials said. He suffered a laceration to his face and was treated at a local hospital.

The three attackers fled westbound on West 137th Street and entered 105 West 137th Street, officials said. Police have asked for help identifying them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).