The Orchestra of the Bronx: ‘It touches my soul!’

BEDFORD PARK, The Bronx — Who says classical music is a dying art form?

No one who attended a free concert of The Orchestra of the Bronx.

The Orchestra of the Bronx is the only professional one to call the Bronx its home and The level of musicianship is quite extraordinary.

Ravel’s "Pavane pour une Infante Defunte" had both young and not so young audience members enthralled in Lovinger theater at Lehman college.

Fifty professional musicians from across the city, many who call the Bronx their home, being led for the last 47 years by conductor Michael Spierman.

“I was born and raised here so I have a particular love and devotion to this borough,” Spierman, now 76 years old, told PIX11 News.

To these professional musicians it’s a chance to play for some who would not get a chance hear classical music otherwise. Tickets are free to this performance.

“There’s a pretty good amount of people who do come to these concerts and yeah, there are some people who have been introduced to things they wouldn’t have been,” Anne Lemieux, principal trumpet player and Bronx resident, told PIX11 News.

Audience members have different reasons for coming to hear this beautiful music.

“The live instrumentation. It does something to me. It touches my soul,” said concertgoer Evans Owusu.

“It’s an experience that nobody really takes advantage of,” Erika Perez, a concertgoer who came with her six-year-old cousin, told PIX11 News. “People should really come and listen to this,” she added.

Linda Peters brought a group of seniors from a nearby assisted living facility.

Asked why she brings the group, she replied “mostly for the inspiration we get from Michael Spierman. He is a senior member of the community.”

“It’s an inspiration to see what the music does for him, for our souls and he benefits all the young people performing. We really really love it,” she added.

The orchestra’s next performance will be Sunday, Dec. 15, with "Handel’s Messiah" at Bronx Community College.

For more information, you can go to their website, BronxOrchestra.org or call 718-365-4208.