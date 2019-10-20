NJ woman found dead in home where man shot, killed by officer

FARMINGDALE, N.J. — Authorities say a woman was found dead inside the New Jersey home where a man was shot and killed by a police officer after appearing at the door with “a bladed object.”

The state attorney general’s office on Sunday identified the man killed as 38-year-old Charles Tsakiris. Howell Township’s police chief said the officer responded to a 10:30 p.m. Friday call in Farmingdale about a stabbing and was confronted by Tsakiris. Police said he fired after Tsakiris advanced with a “bladed object” and refused commands to stop.

State authorities said 40-year-old Teresa Oshel, who also resided at the home, was found deceased in a bathroom. A 36-year-old man was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. Authorities haven’t said how the woman died or what the man’s injuries were.

