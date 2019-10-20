Man wanted for sex assault while victim was sleeping at Rutgers: police

A man is wanted in connection with sexual assault at the Livingston campus of Rutgers University.

The incident was reported Sunday morning at 7:40 a.m. The victim told police the suspect gained entry into her unsecured dorm room and made unwanted sexual contact with the victim while she was sleeping. When the victim woke up, the perpetrator immediately fled the area on foot.

The suspect is said to be 20 years old, male, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall, thin build with black hair and wearing glasses with a pink shirt and blue jeans.

The Rutgers University Police Department is actively investigating this incident and asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the Rutgers Police Department Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025. 

