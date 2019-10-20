Man wanted for Coney Island nightclub assault: police

A man is wanted for an assault that took place on Coney Island last week, police said.

The report came in at 2:20 p.m. on October 13. Inside of Nirvana Nightclub on 2340 Coney Island Avenue, a 31-year-old man was involved with an unidentified man, escalating into a physical confrontation. The man produced an unknown sharp object and slashed the across the head and torso, before fleeing the location.

The victim sustained lacerations and bleeding before being transported to Maimonides Hospital.

The perpetrator is described as a male with braided hair.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.