Giant Nickelodeon theme park, ice rink open at American Dream in New Jersey this week

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Dora the Explorer is headed to New Jersey on Friday along with SpongeBob SquarePants and other beloved Nickelodeon characters.

They’ll be at Nickelodeon Universe in the American Dream mall. American Dream’s NHL-regulation size ice rink is also set to open Friday.

Nickelodeon Universe will be the largest indoor theme park on the continent. It features over 35 rides, rollercoasters and attractions. Ticketing information is available here.

More of the mall will open in November and December. DreamWorks Water Park opens on Nov. 27. There will be over 40 water slides and 15 attractions, including a lazy river. Big SNOW opens on Dec. 5. It will allow people to ski and snowboard inside 365 days a year.

A new daily express bus route route will run every 30 minutes by NJ Transit from Port Authority to American Dream starting Oct. 25. This express bus fare will be $9 each way because the service has to pay for itself.

American Dream Meadowlands was scheduled to open in 2017, but financing issues pushed back the opening.