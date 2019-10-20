Body identified of woman found wrapped in blanket in Bronx; 2 arrested: police

THE BRONX — The body of a woman found wrapped in a blanket in the Bronx has been found and two men have been arrested in connection, according to police.

According to police, a passerby discovered the body in the vicinity of West 183rd Street and Sedgewick Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. and called authorities.

Officers arrived to find a body wrapped in a blanket that was sealed with duct tape, police said.

The body has been identified as 54-year-old Judy Guzman of the Bronx.

Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men have been arrested in connection, 50-year-old Joseph Howe and 53-year-old Jorge Torres, both of the Bronx. They are charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.