Advocates rally for Queens Boulevard safety improvements

QUEENS — Families in this Queens say they don’t want to go to another vigil, especially for someone killed on Queens Boulevard.

That’s why they’re calling on the city to finish redesigning the boulevard which would include protected bike lanes.

“You can not replace a child and this pain just eats you up, this void will never be fulfilled," Lizi Rahman lost her son, Asif, back in 2008. The 22-year was a teacher’s assistant. He left for work, but never made it back home.

“His bike was hit from behind by a freight truck, killed instantly.” Rahman's been fighting with every tear, ever since, to make Queens Boulevard safer.

Her story is similar to many who turned out for a rally at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills Sunday, some holding signs like "safe streets now" and "protected bike lanes save lives."

Transit advocates say the city rolled out a redesign project for Queens Boulevard back in 2015 but the final phase is yet to be completed.

Transportation advocates say last year 331 people were hurt on the boulevard between Roosevelt Avenue and Union Turnpike, so far this year, there were 271. That includes people on bikes, in cars and those walking, trying to cross the street.

Residents who live nearby say they want the city to act quickly, so they call this roadway the boulevard of life, instead of what’s it’s referred to now, "the boulevard of death."

The city did not respond to requests for comment.